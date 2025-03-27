Overdue book returns to library after 51 years

An overdue book, ‘Rebecca’ by Daphne du Maurier, was anonymously returned to the library 51 years past its due date.

According to US media outlets, the North Dakota library announced via social media that the overdue book, which had a due date of October 6, 1973, arrived recently in a mail package with no return address.

This anonymous act not only brought back the long-missing book but also included a pleasant surprise—a $20 bill.

The librarian, upon realising the exact number of days the book had been overdue—18,783—calculated that a 10 centper-day fine would have amounted to $1,878.30.

However, in a stroke of good timing for the sender, the library had just abolished late fees the previous month for this overdue book.

Reflecting on the thoughtful return, the librarian quipped on social media, “Technically, I owe this person $20 now.”

This kind gesture underscores a renewed sense of trust and generosity within the community, aligned with the library’s shift to a no-late-fee policy.

The overdue book returned to the North Dakota library after 51 years, not only renewed interest in the literary classic but also served as a reminder of the enduring connection people feel to public libraries.

Indeed, such stories warm the heart, highlighting the powerful relationship between readers and books.

If you’re captivated by Rebecca or curious about the Enderlin library’s initiatives, there’s no better time to visit and explore their offerings!

