Karumbi crowned as the World’s shortest living goat

KERALA: In a remarkable achievement, Karumbi, a pygmy goat from Kerala, India, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the shortest living goat.



According to the sources, Karumbi, owned by farmer Peter Lenu, stands at an astonishing height of just 1 ft 3 inches (40.50 cm) at the age of four.

This adorable black female goat belongs to the Canadian pygmy goat breed, renowned for its small size and genetic dwarfism.

The breed’s legs typically measure no more than 21 inches (53 cm), but Karumbi’s compact stature sets her apart.

Her diminutive size had always been a source of pride for Lenu, but it wasn’t until a guest suggested submitting her for a world record that he decided to pursue the recognition.

With the assistance of a veterinarian, Karumbi’s size and health were verified, confirming her eligibility for the prestigious title of world’s shortest living goat.

Despite her small stature, Karumbi ‘shortest living goat’ is known for her lively and social nature. She shares her home with three male goats, nine female goats, and a variety of other animals, including cows, rabbits, hens, and ducks.

Lenu takes great care to maintain the genetic quality of all his animals, ensuring their health and well-being.

Adding to the excitement, Karumbi is currently pregnant, and Lenu eagerly anticipates the arrival of her baby, which could potentially set new records. “I take special care to maintain the genetic quality of all the animals I have,” Lenu shared, expressing his pride in Karumbi’s achievement and his commitment to her care.

The recognition of Karumbi as the shortest living goat is not just a personal triumph for Lenu but also a celebration of the dedication and hard work of farmers worldwide.

Karumbi’s story serves as an inspiring reminder that even the smallest creatures can make a significant impact.