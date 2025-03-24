WATCH: Zoo otters escape amid snowstorm

MILWAUKEE: In a surprising turn of events, two North American river otters, Louie and Ophelia, managed to escape from their enclosure at the New Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during a snowstorm on March 20.



After Wisconsin zoo otters escape, the zoo reported that the otters found a small breach in the buried fencing of their habitat, which they enlarged just enough to make their escape.

According to the sources, the absence of the otters was immediately noticed by zookeepers during their morning rounds.

Standard operating procedures for animal escapes were promptly activated, and a professional tracker was brought in to assist with locating the pair.

Tracks in the fresh snow provided clues to their movements, and security camera footage captured the otters joyfully playing in the snow after their escape.

Zoo officials have assured the public that the otters are not in immediate danger. Being native to the region, North American river otters are well-adapted to Wisconsin’s climate and are capable of surviving in the wild.

The zoo is surrounded by natural ponds and waterways, which offer ample food and safe resting places for the animals.

Efforts to locate Louie and Ophelia are ongoing, with live traps and their favorite foods being used to lure them back. The zoo remains optimistic that the otters will return to their habitat on their own, as they are known to be territorial and prefer familiar surroundings.

The Wisconsin Zoo Otters escape has drawn significant attention, with many expressing support for the zoo’s efforts to bring the playful pair back home. The incident highlights the resilience and adaptability of North American river otters, as well as the challenges faced by zookeepers in ensuring the safety and well-being of their animals.

As the search continues, the zoo has expressed gratitude for the community’s support and remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

The Wisconsin Zoo otters escape serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and preparedness in wildlife care.

For now, Louie and Ophelia’s adventure in the snow has captured the hearts of many, and the zoo is determined to reunite them with their habitat.

The Wisconsin Zoo otters escape is a story of resilience, adaptability, and the enduring bond between humans and animals.