Man spends $46,000 on plastic surgeries to get ‘Instagram Filter’ look

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

A man spent a whopping $46,335.30 on plastic surgeries so he could achieve the ‘Instagram Filter’ look.

Dale-Saint Cullen, a 31-year-old man from England, has spent a staggering $46,335.30 on plastic surgeries in pursuit of an “Instagram model” appearance.

Cullen’s journey began with a nose job in 2019, but his desire for physical perfection escalated, leading to nearly 10 procedures, including Chin implant, Liposuction, Jaw reconstruction, Full hair transplant, Teeth crowning and Full body contouring.

Previously, Cullen weighed 315 pounds and had a receding hairline that he felt “weren’t a serious problem until the rise of social media.”

He traveled 24,000 miles, taking 10 trips to Turkey and Poland, to undergo these surgeries.

Cullen admits to being “addicted to chasing a certain look” and feeling pressured by social media. He showed doctors filtered Instagram pictures, saying, “That’s how I wanted to look.”

Cullen realizes now that his pursuit of perfection was misguided. “Social media made me want fuller lips, fuller hair, and perfect teeth… it wasn’t until I had it all done that I realized it wasn’t how they looked in real life.”

His story highlights the devastating impact of social media on self-esteem and the dangers of chasing an unattainable beauty standard.

In an interview, he said, “Every time I was on that flight abroad, I would show doctors and surgeons filtered pictures on Instagram. That’s how I wanted to look. I was sucked into this vicious cycle of perfection. I spent so much time, money, and energy on chasing that perfect look, it’s crazy”.

