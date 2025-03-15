Viral video of elephants’ deep bond leaves the internet in tears

A viral video of an elephant’s grief has left the internet in tears after it spread across social media. The heart-wrenching video shows an elephant mourning the loss of its long-time companion.

According to reports, the two circus elephants Jerry and Magda had spent 25 years together in Russia until now.

Earlier this week, Jenny suddenly collapsed, and Magda was visibly distraught.

In the viral video, Magda can be seen nudging and pushing her fallen friend in a desperate attempt to wake her.

When Jenny didn’t respond, Magda did something even more heartbreaking: she wrapped her trunk around Jenny, stood by her side, and refused to leave.

Reports say that Magda stayed near Jenny for hours, even blocking veterinarians from approaching. The emotional video quickly went viral, leaving social media users deeply moved.

One user on X reminded others that these were the same elephants who made headlines in 2021 after a sudden fight broke out between them in Kazan.

Following two such incidents, the elephants were retired that same year.

Baza reports that after their retirement in Crimea, Magda and Jenny made peace and stayed together until Jenny’s death this week.

Elephants are known for their strong emotional bonds, and Jenny and Magda were no exception. The viral video of their grief has shown just how deep that bond really was.

Read More: Visa trouble looms for influencer over Australian wombat controversy

Earlier, an American hunting influencer, Sam Jones is under investigation for potentially breaching her Australian visa after sharing a viral video of herself snatching a baby Australian wombat from its mother.

The viral video, which has sparked outrage, shows Montana-based influencer Sam Jones grabbing the Australian wombat joey at night as it walked alongside its mother.

The viral video, widely condemned by animal welfare groups and politicians, was labelled “callous” by the RSPCA and “pretty dreadful” by Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke stated authorities were reviewing the conditions of Sam Jones’ visa and hinted that she may struggle to obtain another in the future.

In the viral video, Sam Jones is seen running towards a parked car while clutching the distressed joey, which screeches in protest.

“I caught a baby wombat,” she says before acknowledging the mother’s visible distress. Moments later, she places the joey back on the roadside.