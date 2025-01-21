WATCH: Thief seals Rs5.7 million sculpture by hiding it in shorts

A viral art theft in Florida has left the police trying to find a man who hid a £17,000 sculpture in his shorts after stealing it from a gallery.

The shocking theft took place at the Duncan McClellan Gallery in St. Petersburg, Florida, and was captured on security camera footage that quickly went viral.

The incident happened on November 11 last year when two men entered the gallery. One of them distracted a staff member while the other stole the artwork.

The thief grabbed a valuable sculpture called Torso XI, by famous artist Latchezar Boyadjiev, worth about $21,000 (around £17,200), and hid it in his shorts.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the thief calmly walking out of the gallery without raising any suspicion.

St. Petersburg Police have shared the viral footage, hoping someone will recognize the man. The accomplice, 45-year-old Willie Wilson, was arrested and charged with grand theft.

He is accused of stealing an item worth between $20,000 and $100,000. Even though his arrest has gone viral, the man who actually took the sculpture is still missing.

The police are widely sharing the viral footage, hoping it will help them find the main suspect. The video has gone viral on social media, with many people commenting on how bold the theft was.

The viral attention has caught the interest of people across the country, with many expressing surprise that such a bold crime could happen in broad daylight.