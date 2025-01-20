WATCH: 84-year-old man fighting off robber with jeans

An 84-year-old man in England became an internet hero after a viral video showed him fighting off a robber using nothing but a pair of jeans.

In the viral video, Ron Croker can be seen drying his clothes at a laundromat when a masked man burst in, demanding money. Instead of panicking, Mr. Croker, a retired construction worker, stood his ground.

He slowly approached the robber, holding up his jeans like a weapon. This unexpected move startled the robber, and Mr. Croker managed to push him out of the laundromat.

The robber wasn’t giving up, though. He tried again, but Mr. Croker was ready. He yelled at the robber and even whipped him with his jeans.

The viral video of the incident quickly spread across social media, with many people praising the elderly man’s strength and determination. Clearly surprised, the robber fled the scene.

“I’ve worked hard for my money,” Mr. Croker said. “He wasn’t going to take it from me.”

The viral video went on to be shared widely, inspiring people everywhere. Mr. Croker’s bravery was celebrated as a testament to the idea that you’re never too old to stand up for yourself.

Though Mr. Croker sustained some minor injuries during the struggle, he is recovering well. A GoFundMe page was set up to help him, and it raised thousands of pounds quickly.

The video continues to go viral, reminding everyone that even the simplest objects, like a pair of jeans, can be used to fight back against injustice.

Mr. Croker’s viral video has touched hearts, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to courage.