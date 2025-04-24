Baby screech owl rescued from parking Lot

FLORIDA: A Florida sheriff’s deputy came to the rescue of a baby eastern screaming owl found stuck in the middle of a busy parking lot, directly in the path of vehicle traffic in a recent viral incident.

According to the report by the Pinellas County Sheriff, the deputy first moved the owlet to a safer location nearby and observed the area, believing a parent owl would be back.

However, after waiting for some time, no adult owl appeared, encouraging the deputy to seek professional assistance.

A Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officer arrived at the scene and transported the owlet to a raptor rehabilitation centre, where it will receive special care.

Officials remind the public that if young wildlife appears orphaned, it is best to observe from a distance, as parents are often nearby. However, if an animal is in immediate danger, such as this owlet in a busy parking lot, safely moving it to a nearby location is appropriate.

This viral rescue story has captured the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and social media users alike, highlighting the importance of responsible intervention in protecting vulnerable animals.

Read More: Man captures Alligator in trash can

Earlier, in a shocking viral incident, a Florida man had to drop his Easter dinner to respond to an unusual wildlife emergency.

Mike Dragic, who was an animal trapper by profession, also known as “The Blue Collar Brawler” on social media, was called to a nearby home after a resident found a Florida alligator in her yard while she let her dog out.

Dragic reached the scene shoeless, wearing shorts and a tank top, and unplanned, he used a trash can to handle the Jacksonville alligator viral incident. The alligator was estimated to be 7 or 8 feet long and had climbed a fence to enter the yard.