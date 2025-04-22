Man captures Alligator in trash can

JACKSONVILLE: In a shocking viral incident, a Florida man had to drop his Easter dinner to respond to an unusual wildlife emergency.



Mike Dragic, who is an animal trapper by profession, also known as “The Blue Collar Brawler” on social media, was called to a nearby home as a resident found a Florida alligator in her yard while letting her dog out.

Dragic reached shoeless, wearing shorts and a tank top, and unplanned by using a trash can to face the Jacksonville alligator viral incident.

The alligator was estimated to be 7 or 8 feet long and had climbed a fence to enter the yard. A viral video of the encounter shows Dragic skillfully steering the trash can to trap the alligator, confirming no harm came to people or animals.

The dramatic rescue ended with the relieved homeowner giving Dragic a high five. The alligator was safely moved, and Dragic reminded residents to stay alert for unexpected wildlife encounters, as such reptiles or animals can visit as uninvited guests.

According to reports, Dragic used two trash cans to corner the alligator before securing it.

The incident highlights the frequent alligator sightings in Florida, especially during warmer months.

