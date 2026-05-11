A shocking road accident in Canada has gone viral after a motorcycle was seen hanging from a traffic signal pole following a collision near the Surrey-Delta border in British Columbia.

The viral incident occurred on the afternoon of May 9 on a busy roadway, where a motorcycle reportedly collided with a silver BMW sedan before being launched into the air and getting stuck on the overhead traffic signal structure.

Videos of the viral crash circulating on social media show the motorcycle suspended high above the intersection in a bizarre scene that stunned onlookers and motorists passing through the area.

Another viral clip captured from a different angle showed the heavily damaged BMW parked below while emergency responders worked at the scene.

NEW: Motorcycle ends up dangling from a traffic signal pole following a crash in Canada near the Surrey-Delta border. The bike appeared to launch into the air at the light after colliding with the front end of a BMW in an intersection. According to police, the rider… pic.twitter.com/xalFUvnK68 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2026



Eyewitnesses described the moment as unbelievable. One witness said he initially looked down toward the damaged vehicles before noticing the motorcycle hanging above the road.

Another bystander said he first spotted the wrecked BMW but could not understand where the second vehicle involved in the crash had gone.

Authorities later confirmed that the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the accident but is now out of danger. The driver of the BMW survived the crash without major injuries.

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The unusual nature of the accident quickly turned the footage viral across multiple social media platforms, with users expressing shock over how the motorcycle ended up dangling from the traffic signal pole.