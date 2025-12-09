Viral video shows eight individuals walking on embers to prove innocence

MUSAKHEL: In a shocking incident, eight individuals were made to walk over burning embers in Musa Khel, reportedly over suspicion of theft. The harrowing act was captured on video, which has now gone viral on social media, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the ritual was conducted in accordance with tribal customs, and all eight participants were later declared innocent. Local elders, however, accused shepherd Gulam Mohammad Nandani of leading the ritual.

Authorities said the matter was reported to government institutions, but no action has yet been taken, highlighting official silence on the incident.

The viral video shows the individuals walking barefoot across red-hot embers, sparking outrage online.

Tribal leaders maintain that the ritual is part of customary practices, but the public reaction has raised questions about the legality and safety of such traditions.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and officials have yet to comment on any potential disciplinary or legal measures.

