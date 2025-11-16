Officers caught on camera taking bribes; video sparks investigation

JAMSHORO: A viral video showing police officers allegedly taking bribes from motorists on the M-9 Super Highway has sparked widespread attention. Citizens recorded the footage near Jamshoro, and it quickly went viral on social media.

The viral video shows a police officer and other personnel sitting in a police mobile, reportedly accepting thousands of rupees from a motorcyclist traveling from Karachi to Hyderabad. The footage appears to clearly capture the transaction, prompting outrage among viewers.

Following the circulation of the viral video, police authorities took immediate notice. SSP Jamshoro, Zafar Siddique, confirmed that the officer in charge of the police mobile has been suspended and ordered a formal inquiry.

The ASI of Bola Khan Police Station has been suspended, and the DSP of Kotri has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. According to initial reports, the bribe collected from the motorcyclists amounted to 30,000 rupees.

SSP Jamshoro stated that the viral video has been treated seriously and that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of misconduct. The police department has assured citizens that measures are being put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

The viral video has already triggered debates online about police accountability, and officials say they are monitoring the situation closely to ensure transparency and justice.

