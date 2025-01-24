WATCH: Model bitten on the nose by snake during risky photoshoot

A Russian model’s terrifying encounter with a snake during a photoshoot has gone viral on social media, shocking viewers worldwide.

The woman, who goes by the Instagram handle “Shhkodalera,” shared a video of herself using the snake as a prop when, suddenly, it bit her on the nose.

In the viral video, the model “Shhkodalera,” can be seen confidently posing with the snake. However, as she brought the snake close to her face, it unexpectedly struck, biting her on the nose.

Despite the pain, the model remained calm and carefully placed the snake on the ground.

Fortunately, the snake appears to be non-venomous, and the Russian model escaped with only a minor injury. “Shhkodalera” later shared a photo of the bite wound on her social media, further fueling the viral spread of the incident.

The video, originally posted two weeks ago, has exploded in popularity, amassing over 50 million views and sparking a heated debate online.

Many users criticised the model for using the animal as a prop, condemning the practice as disrespectful and potentially dangerous.

One user commented, “Please don’t use animals as toys or props to make money or get views. This is disgusting!” Another user, experienced with snakes, warned, “Being that close to a snake’s face is a huge mistake. They can feel threatened and resort to biting.”

In other news, a video capturing a man’s courageous act of rescuing a dog from a bear attack has gone viral on social media.

The short clip shows a tense encounter where a chained dog appears to be struggling with a bear.

Undeterred by the danger, the man intervenes. He skillfully uses a wooden plank to distract and scare the bear away, successfully driving the animal up a tree.

While the exact location of the incident remains unclear, many speculate it occurred in or near Turkey, with the dog possibly being a Kangal Shepherd and the bear a Syrian brown bear.