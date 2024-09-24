Viral: Video of single popcorn sparks amusement, frustration

A video of content creator, Alona Loewen, making just “one popcorn” has gone viral on Instagram, racking up over 87 million views and leaving viewers both amused and frustrated.

The clip features Loewen dramatically preparing a single kernel of sweet corn on a non-stick pan, adding salt and oil, and stirring it for several seconds until it finally pops.

The extended wait for the popcorn to pop has triggered reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed how the suspense tested their patience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alona Loewen (@alonaloewen)

One user commented, “That suspense almost killed me,” while others admitted they couldn’t look away despite the slow build-up. Some found it stressful, with one saying, “I’m annoyed. I just waited for that one little pop.”

Many viewers were particularly irked by how long they stuck with the video, with comments like, “The only thing more pathetic than this is that I watched the whole thing.” There was even concern over Loewen’s technique, with a user humorously questioning, “Anyone else feeling anxiety about the way they are treating the non-stick pan?”

Despite the frustration, the video continues to captivate audiences with its oddly satisfying and tension-filled approach to such a simple task.