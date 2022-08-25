Viral: Video of ‘strange animal’ leaves internet guessing

MUZAFFARPUR: A strange animal was spotted in Muzaffarpur district of India’s Bihar state which went viral on social media and left the netizens guessing.
The video showed a strange animal like a dog or mongoose snooping around an abandoned room and swiftly climbing on the wall rack.
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले में एक विचित्र जानवर देखा गया है। इस जानवर को देखने के लिए काफी भीड़ इकट्ठी हो गई। #Bihar @Live_Hindustan pic.twitter.com/JB4AgEXiIc
— Hindustan UP-Bihar (@HindustanUPBH) August 24, 2022
Several people gathered there to see the strange animal whose slender body was also resembling a furless civet cat. However, nobody could ascertain the animal’s name as yet.
A user suggested that it was Peterbald, a cat breed of Russian origin. The netizen wrote, “The Peterbald is a cat breed of Russian origin. It was created in St Petersburg in 1994 from experimental breeding by Olga S. Mironova. They resemble Oriental Shorthairs with a hair-losing gene. The breed was accepted for Championship class competition in 2009.”