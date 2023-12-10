Viral video: 75-year-old man forced to lick spit, paraded with garland of shoes

A 75-year-old man was forced to wear a garland of shoes and lick his own spit after being accused of ‘harassing’ a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday and came to light through a video that showed up on social media. The victim was Mohabbat Ali, a resident of Tighara village, whose face too was blackened with ink, police said.

In the video, the victim is seen wearing a garland of shoes, hands tied with a thick rope, as the assailants parade him in the streets while shouting profanities. Ali’s face can also be seen blackened with ink. At the end of the video, the elderly is seen being forced to kneel on the ground and lick his own spit and apologize.

Trigger Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

According to police, the incident took place after a man filed a complaint against Ali, accusing him of inappropriately touching his daughter.

The accused have been identified as Zafar, Aman Pandey, Akhilesh Sahni, and Ghanshyam Tiwari, Golhaura Police Station SHO Ajaynath Kannaujia said.

A case has been registered against accused Zafar, Aman Pandey, Akhilesh, Sahni and Ghanshyam under charges of wrongful restraint, causing hurt, house-breaking, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation, Kannaujia said.