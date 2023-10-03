Viral video shows Sheikhupura man torturing daughter-in-law

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Sheikhupura, Punjab, a man named Abdul Latif brutally tortured his daughter-in-law for serving lunch a bit late.
The incident came to light in Jandiala Sher Khan, where a man tortured his daughter-in-law in front of her children, for serving lunch late.
In a viral video, an elderly man could be seen beating a defenseless woman with a wooden can, while the victim’s children helplessly try to stop their grandfather from beating their mother.
Violence of father-in-law against his daughter-in-law in Sheikhupura. 💔
Children are crying and saving their mother.
Did you hear their voices “mama aap apnay tamray main jao”🥺#Pakistan #PakistanEconomy #Pakistani #earthquake #bluesky #DollarRate #PakistanCricket #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/99cdPibwW0
— Sheikh Nabeel (@SheikhNabeel786) October 2, 2023
After the video of the beating went viral, the man fled the area, while a case has been registered against him.
According to police, the victim’s husband is currently working in South Africa, leaving her alone in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the woman said that the altercation with her father-in-law was a result of a domestic dispute and was subsequently resolved. The daughter-in-law said that she does not plan to take legal action.
“I misbehaved with my father-in-law. This is why he beat me. My children tried to save me. We resolved the matter. I don’t want any legal action”. This is a story of visible flaws in our judicial system. pic.twitter.com/7TMPlhZ1EV
— Arshad Yousafzai (@Arshadyousafzay) October 3, 2023