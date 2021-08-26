Video of parrot flying away with a cellphone goes viral

New Delhi: A video of a parrot flying away with a mobile phone has gone viral on social media.

The footage, shared by a Twitter user, sees a boy running after the parrot after it flew with his cell, before showing the neighbourhood with a bird’s eye view.

It came to a rest on a balcony. It took off again as people were watching it from outside of the house.

Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip. 😳🤯😂🦜 pic.twitter.com/Yjt9IGc124 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 24, 2021

Earlier, an old video of a bear foiling a tiger’s attack made rounds after an Indian Forest Service officer shared it on social media recently.

It was filmed three years ago at India’s Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park but resurfaced on Twitter some time.

The video showed a tiger moving stealthily towards a sloth bear. The bear was likely busy searching for food. The tiger closed in slowly and stunned the bear with its paws.

The bear responded in no time by returning the attack and made the tiger run for his own safety instead.

The post had received more than 15,600 views and left many amused at the bear’s reaction.