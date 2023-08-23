Viral video: Plane crashes into field with two people on board

The fixed-wing single-engine plane is registered to Dan Witt of Lancaster, South Carolina, according to the plane’s registration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A surveillance camera caught the horrific moment of a small plane with two people on board, crashing in a field in Carolina, US.

The incident took place on Sunday morning around 10:30 on Sharon Church Road and Highway 101 in Spartanburg County. One was killed and another sustained injuries in the incident.

“The battalion chief on duty found an aircraft down in the field right behind us, he had two patients inside the aircraft and they were able to get those patients out and into the care of Spartanburg EMS,” said Richard Farr, deputy fire chief with Reidville Area Fire District.

The victims were trapped in the plane after the crash, the rescue teams said, and added they were eventually able to pull them out of the wreckage safely.

They were conscious, but they were injured, said Richard Farr and added were shifted to the hospital.

The FAA said they are investigating now to learn the cause of the crash. A forensic exam will be performed Tuesday as it is protocol for anyone involved in an aviation crash.