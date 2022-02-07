Viral video: Policeman saves dog from burning SUV

The social media users are heaping praise on a police sheriff in the United States for rescuing a dog from a burning SUV.

The incident, which was scary and inspirational at the same time, happened in the Denver city of the Colorado state.

The video sees Deputy Michael Gregorek driving towards the burning vehicle. The owner is heard calling for help frantically.

The deputy starts breaking the rear windows of the vehicle with his equipment. This created enough space for the dog for the man to retrieve his pet before disaster would strike.

The video spread like wildfire on the internet. Thousands of social media users lauded the deputy for his bravery and commitment.

Love all my Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies! Thank you Deputy Gregorek for a valiant rescue. As for Hank, I’m delighted he’s okay! But no more playing w/matches…you have no thumbs. — WYSIWYG (@choctawscot) February 4, 2022

What an awesome rescue ❤🙏 Thank you for your service and heroism. — Alyssa Gonzales (@AlyssaG61236120) February 5, 2022

Thank you for your service man 💙🖤 — Igor (@igordbrz) February 4, 2022

In an interview, he said that rescuing the canine was the only thing that mattered.

“I just went in there and grabbed on and his body had already kind of started to tense up, so I knew he was really in a bad way,” the policeman said. “Nothing else really mattered at that point other than getting Hank out of the car.”

Gregorick said he would have done the same as he is a “dog parent”.

“I’m a dog parent. My only child is my dog, so I would have done the same thing, whether it be baby, human, dog, cat. Life is a life, and you kind of treat it as such in a situation like that.” Gregorek said.

Man saves dog after kicking alligator in snout

In 2019, a 75-year-old Florida man kicked an alligator in the snout after it attacked his dog.

Buddy Ackerman says the 8-foot (2.44-meter) gator came from a retention pond near his Palm Harbor condominium last week and grabbed the dog while they were out for an early morning walk.

He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever. Neither animal was injured.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida wildlife officials came and trapped the gator later that day.

