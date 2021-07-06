Viral video: Pride of lions spotted walking on road

A video has gone viral on social media that showed the pride of five lions including two cubs walking on a road in India’s Amreli district in Gujarat state.

The pride of lions was spotted on Pipavav Road that reached the port, leaving locals and workers stunned to see the predators roaming around.

The forest officials have been reported by the security personnel. It is being said that the predators strayed into the human-dominated area in search of food.

According to media reports, the lions were seen walking on the road without disturbing the locals or damaging public property in another clip.