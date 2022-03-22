Viral Video: Prisoner shows police how he escaped from jail, gives live demomo

A video of a prisoner showing the police how he escaped from jail through his slim physique is viral on social media.

A report of an India-based news agency reported that the inmate escaped custody from the Chakan police station of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city in the Maharashtra state of India.

The law enforcement started their investigation as to how the prisoner escaped. They arrested him again.

The police asked him to tell how he escaped. He decided to give a live demo of it. The viral video saw him use his skinny physique to his advantage and slip between bars.



Here’s how social media reacted.

Lockup ki jali ko Thoda aur patla karna hoga — Harsh Rathore (@HarshRa73397283) March 22, 2022

Maan gai guru — rajesh sahu (@rajeshs78638557) March 22, 2022

🙃 — Anand Tyagi (@AnandTy24270555) March 22, 2022

Kya super kool Hain salakhe bahut achha idia banate hai ye log. Police team Ka bheja fry karte hai abhi sabhi jail mein sarkar ko extra money kharcha karna hi padega eis ki ye idia india me like mil rahe hai.jai hind 🙏 — Rajendra Dalvi. (@Rajendr82719780) March 22, 2022

The police officers, apprised of the situation, sent an advisory to all police stations to stay alert regarding this manner.

