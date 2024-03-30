VIDEO: Punjab policemen spotted flying kites

LAHORE: Punjab policemen were found violating the kite flying ban as a group of cops were filmed flying kites in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Despite a ban on kite flying under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, the deadly sport continues to be practiced without any fear. After the death of Faisalabad man, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz ordered strict action against the kite flyers and makers across the province.

In a video available with ARY News, Punjab policemen in their uniforms can be seen flying kites. Soon the video went viral on social media, and police high-ups took notice of the matter and said they were trying to identify the cops seen in the video for action.

Earlier, the investigation in charge of Punjab police was reportedly arrested for taking bribes from the chemical kite string manufacturers.

According to details, a special police team took action against the investigation in-charge of Punjab police – named Ibrahim appointed at Ghulam Mohammadabad police station – and caught him red-handed for taking a bribe from the chemical kite string manufacturers in Faisalabad.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) suspended all the staff including the Station House Officer (SHO), Ali Imran, of Ghulam Mohammadabad police station, and ordered SSP Operations Hasan Javed to conduct an inquiry into the matter.