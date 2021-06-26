Viral video of rainbow-coloured python will leave you mesmerized

An incredible video of a rare python is doing rounds on the internet.

Posted on Instagram by Jay Brewer, Founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, the clip shows the incredible Rainbow Reticulated Python in a box.

“He is literally living life reflecting art,” Brewer said in the video. The zookeeper is known for posting various reptiles on his Instagram pages.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

Since being posted, the video has garnered a lot of views. It has been viewed more than seven million times.

Reticulated pythons are non-poisonous reptiles but they can kill a human just by coiling themselves around the said person.