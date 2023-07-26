Viral video: Real-life Spider-Girl’s gravity-defying stunt amazes netizens

A Chinese girl, 8, gained attraction from netizens who casually watches TV from gravity-defying perch in living room. The girl is being dubbed as a ‘real-life Spider-Girl’.

The girl’s mother put living room surveillance video footage online which shows her eight-year-old daughter climbing up the corner of two walls from the sofa before chilling out on the ceiling.

The video, posted on July 9, shows the girl nonchalantly crossing her arms as she watches television from her gravity-defying perch, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

As she does so, another member of her family calmly continues watching TV too, completely unfazed by her “special powers”.

The girl’s mother – who goes by the name @Ruxiangsuisu on Douyin, the mainland version of TikTok – later revealed that no-one knew about her daughter’s superhero alter ego until she checked the surveillance footage.

She added that the girl has always had a bit of the daredevil about her.

Online observers were amazed at China’s real-life comic-book hero, with some offering explanations of how she is able to do the stunt.