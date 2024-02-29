Watch: Tourist swung into air, thrown away by elephant

In a viral video that made rounds on social media, a Russian tourist was swung into air by an angry elephant and then thrown him away.

The horrific incident occurred in the Indian state of Rajasthan where a Russian tourist was injured after she was flung into the air and slammed to the ground by a furious elephant in the precincts of the Amer Fort in Jaipur city.

Following the incident, the fort administration banned the services of the female elephant named Gauri.

In the CCTV video clip, the tusker can be seen grabbing the woman with its trunk swinging and slamming her to the ground. The mahout, trying controlling the elephant, also lost balance and thrown on the ground.

In the wake of the incident, the Russian tourist was immediately whisked off to Sawai Man Singh Hospital by the officials of the fort for medical attention.

URGENT PLEA! Frustrated elephant Gouri attacks again! Call for her to be sent to a sanctuary, and appeal to Rajasthan authorities to swap elephant rides for eco-friendly electric vehicles at Amer Fort: https://t.co/KD3Xoe9VUm pic.twitter.com/zbqpsKLLQD — PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 28, 2024

Animal rights organization, PETA was quick to share a video clip of the episode on their microblogging profile on platform X, previously known as Twitter.

In their post, they tagged Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, along with the state’s Forest Department, emphatically pleading for Gouri the elephant to be relocated to a wildlife sanctuary.

It is interesting to point out that this is not Gouri’s first display of aggression.