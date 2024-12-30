Viral video: Sam Konstas mimics Virat Kohli’s shoulder push in Boxing Day Test

Australia’s debutant Sam Konstas on Monday mimicked Indian player Virat Kohli’s shoulder push on the final day of the Boxing Day Test between both the sides at Melbourne.

On the first day of the Test match, Virat Kohli had shouldered Sam Konstas that prompted ICC to fine the Indian batter.

The offensive act qualified as a Level 1 offence and Kohli was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct as he was handed a 20% fine on his match fees and a demerit point.

Today, the 19-year-debutant entertained the Melbourne crowd with his shoulder move after the 52nd over of India’s second innings.

Read more: Virat Kohli branded “clown” by Australian media over Sam Konstas incident

The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over on the first day of the Melbourne Test when Virat Kohli bumped Sam Konstas’ shoulder, which led to a heated exchange between the two players.

The other Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen trying to mediate between the two players.

BCCI president Roger Binny speaking about the issue said, “I did not see the incident (Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident), but these things happen on the cricket ground. You have to accept it and carry on. See that the game goes on. That is important.”