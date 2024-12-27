Virat Kohli branded “clown” by Australian media over Sam Konstas incident

After Virat Kohli’s mid-pitch alteration with Australian cricketer Sam Konstas during MCG test, the Indian batter faced harsh criticism from Australian publications.

The Australian media labelled Virat Kohli as “clown” and “crybaby”.

Australian newspaper, The West Australian slammed the Indian batter with the headline “Clown Kohli” accompanied by the subheading.

Virat Kohli under fire from Australian media for his actions on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test 🤡📰#viratkohli #australia #cricket #india #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ooKR17nM5I — Root Jaiswal (@JaiswalRoot) December 27, 2024

The article slammed Kohli for an incident involving a shoulder bump with Australian 19-year-old debutant, Sam Konstas during first session of the MCG Test.

BCCI president Roger Binny speaking about the Kohli-Konstas issue said, “I did not see the incident (Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident), but these things happen on the cricket ground. You have to accept it and carry on. See that the game goes on. That is important.”

Read more: Virat Kohli penalised for Sam Konstas incident

The International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised Indian star batter Virat Kohli for an on-field altercation with debutant Australia batsman Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over on the first day of the Melbourne Test when Virat Kohli bumped Sam Konstas’ shoulder, which led to a heated exchange between the two players. The other Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen trying to mediate between the two players.

According to the ICC, the Indian star player has been penalised for breaching level 1 of its Code of Conduct. He has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point.

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”