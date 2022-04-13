Viral video shows chilling moment before collision of cable cars

A video is going viral on social media that shows the chilling moment before a tragic ropeway accident in India’s Jharkhand.

Some cable cars in a ropeway built on Trikut hills in Deoghar district collided with each other on Sunday evening. Three people, including two women tourists, were killed and several left injured in the mishap.

The video shows the surroundings with people conversing in the background, and then suddenly an oncoming red cable car collides with it.

The clip was shot from the mobile phone of one of the tourists in the car. They seem to have fallen off after the collision.

All the tourists trapped in cable cars were moved to safety in a rescue operation that spread over 46 hours and ended at 2pm on Tuesday evening.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters took part in the rescue operation.

