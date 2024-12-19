Viral video shows woman on scooter stealing potted plant

A CCTV video showing a woman stealing a flower pot from outside a house while riding a black scooter in India has gone viral.

The viral video shows a woman entering the frame on her scooter but her gaze is fixed on a building to her left. Suddenly, she stops in front of a house and parks her two-wheeler. She quickly gets down and picks up a potted plant from outside a house.

She untangles the plant’s stems from the other plants near it and puts in on the scooter and drives away.

A Lady On Scooter Got Caught stealing Flowers pots in Broad Day-Light pic.twitter.com/CKj4ax7cRE — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 16, 2024

The swift act of the woman has sparked a flurry of humorous and bewildered reactions online.

Read more: Viral video: Salman Ali Agha, Naseem’s banter caught on stump mic during PakvSA 1st ODI

A user humorously questioned, “Kiski mummy hai yeh?” (Whose mother is she?), reflecting the widespread surprise.

Others drew comparisons to a similar incident in Punjab, where two women in a sedan stole flower pots in Mohali, and noted the rising trend of “plant thievery” across India.

One commenter joked, “She can afford a scooter and petrol but not a flower pot?”, while another quipped, “Gamla kaun churata hai, bro!” (Who steals flower pots, bro!).