web analytics
9.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 19, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Viral video shows woman on scooter stealing potted plant

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A CCTV video showing a woman stealing a flower pot from outside a house while riding a black scooter in India has gone viral.

The viral video shows a woman entering the frame on her scooter but her gaze is fixed on a building to her left. Suddenly, she stops in front of a house and parks her two-wheeler. She quickly gets down and picks up a potted plant from outside a house.

She untangles the plant’s stems from the other plants near it and puts in on the scooter and drives away.

The swift act of the woman has sparked a flurry of humorous and bewildered reactions online.

Read more: Viral video: Salman Ali Agha, Naseem’s banter caught on stump mic during PakvSA 1st ODI

A user humorously questioned, “Kiski mummy hai yeh?” (Whose mother is she?), reflecting the widespread surprise.

Others drew comparisons to a similar incident in Punjab, where two women in a sedan stole flower pots in Mohali, and noted the rising trend of “plant thievery” across India.

One commenter joked, “She can afford a scooter and petrol but not a flower pot?”, while another quipped, “Gamla kaun churata hai, bro!” (Who steals flower pots, bro!).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.