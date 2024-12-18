Viral video: Salman Ali Agha, Naseem’s banter caught on stump mic during PakvSA 1st ODI

The stump mic caught a humorous conversation between Salman Ali Agha and fast bowler Naseem Shah during a nail-biting finishing hours of the PakvSA first ODI in Paarl.

The duo’s conversation, filled with comedy and advice during the tense chase against the Proteas, is going viral on social media.

From discussing how many balls were left in the over to debating singles, Naseem Shah’s constant chatter with his vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, who was playing a solid knock, was caught by the stump mic, providing unexpected comic relief during the tense chase of Pakistan to take lead in 3-match ODI series.

Saim Ayub’s ton and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha’s all-round performance helped Pakistan to down South Africa in the first ODI between the two sides at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday.

Chasing 240, Pakistan achieved the target in 49.3 overs to thrash the hosts by three wickets.

Salman Ali Agha remained unbeaten on 82 off 90 balls alongside pacer Naseem Shah who scored unbeaten nine in the successful chase.

Pakistan’s inning began with a dismal start as Abdullah Shafique was castled by pacer Marco Jansen on a duck in the very first over of Pakistan’s inning in the first PakvSA game.