Viral video: See how much social media can be misleading

People often say that social media can be misleading and recently, a video shared by entrepreneur Tansu Yeğen has endorsed this statement.

In the video, you can see a little boy standing far away from a water container and throwing stones into the container. As he throws the stones, each one of them lands perfectly inside the container. However, when the camera zooms out, you can see another young boy sitting right next to the water container and putting the stones in it.

Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent😊 pic.twitter.com/Lv9ivtMeOg — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 1, 2023

The post’s caption read, “Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent.”

This video was shared on January 1. Since being shared, it has been viewed 4.3 million times and gathered several likes and comments.

Netizens were quick to comment on the viral video on Twitter: One person said, “Before it zoomed out, I just knew it would be someone off-camera dropping them in.”

Another person said, “That is perfectly accurate. Social media may mislead not only talent but also bent humans’ views on any aspect of visual reality. “

Comments