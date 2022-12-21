Viral video: Speeding vehicle runs into roadside Dhaba

A video went viral on the internet where a vehicle ran into a roadside Dhaba in the Indian state of Gujrat.

As per details, the pickup vehicle ran into restaurant (roadside Dhaba) breaking the wall, furniture after the driver lost control.

The entire incident was caught on Dhaba’s CCTV camera and stormed the internet within no time.

Reportedly, several people who were sitting inside the Dhaba got seriously injured in the incident and the rest of people ran for their life after this unprecedented incident.

Around 10 people were sitting at the Dhaba when the incident took but luckily most of them didn’t get any injuries.

