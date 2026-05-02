KARACHI: Police have released the son of senior police officer Naseem Ara Panhwar after briefly detaining him for allegedly misbehaving with officers during a late-night incident in DHA Karachi.

According to police sources, the incident occurred during snap checking in Defence Phase VII, where officers stopped a vehicle displaying a government number plate, flashing lights, and a hooter. The driver, Khubaib, reportedly became aggressive and misbehaved with the police.

He allegedly grabbed the uniform of Sub-Inspector Shazan Shakeel and used abusive language. During the altercation, Khubaib identified himself as the son of SSP Naseem Ara Panhwar and reportedly said, “Call my mother.”

Police took him into custody and registered an FIR for interfering with officials performing their duties. However, he was later released on bail after legal formalities.

Inquiry ordered

Following the incident and the circulation of a video on social media, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against Sub-Inspector Shazan Shakeel to review the conduct of all officers involved.

SP Clifton Khalid Javed has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a report within three days. Authorities have emphasized that the investigation will be fair and impartial.

Police sources said the vehicle used by the accused was a private car allegedly fitted with an official number plate and police lights assigned to his mother. Two private guards were also present in the vehicle at the time.

The vehicle was taken into custody, and departmental action is also being considered against the guards. Officials are further reviewing the conduct of personnel present at the checkpoint.

A police spokesperson stated that no one is above the law and clarified that relatives of police officers are not permitted to use official privileges or equipment.