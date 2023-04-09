Viral video: Stray dogs attack two scooty-riding people

A video of stray dogs attacking two-scooter-riding people in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video shows, two people were riding scooty through a street in Jalandhar city in night. Suddenly a stray dog started barking at them.

The scooter-riders stopped and waited for the dog to calm down, but meanwhile, 4 to 5 other dogs also came running and attacked the person sitting behind.

The aggressive stray dogs tore off the jacket of the person sitting behind the scooty. The dogs also tried to bite him but the other person took a stone and acted to hit them after which they ran away. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The case has been reported from Jalandhar City’s Bhairon market.

