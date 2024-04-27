Watch: Stream ‘defying gravity’ leaves netizens shocked

In a shocking video that went viral on the internet, a stream left the netizens in shock as it defies gravity and flows in reverse direction.

In the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, India, lies a natural phenomenon that will leave you questioning the laws of physics. Ulta Pani, a stream that appears to flow upwards, challenging our conventional understanding of gravity.

A recent video shared by @jethi_vlogs on Instagram dropped a leaf into the stream and it drifts upwards, seemingly defying the forces of gravity. But, is the water really defying the gravity? Not quite.

The secret behind this mind-boggling phenomenon lies in the principle of ‘siphon action’, a clever trick of fluid mechanics. This process creates the illusion of water flowing uphill, as it moves from lower elevations to higher grounds, before eventually succumbing to gravity’s pull.

The unique landscape of Ulta Pani amplifies this illusion, situated as it is between two hills. The natural dynamics of wind and terrain create a vacuum effect, drawing water upwards with remarkable force.

The video received thousands of likes on Instagram. One user said, “India is not for Newton’s.” Another added, “That’s not possible. It’s optical illusion and it happens on multiple locations. Even i had doubt on my survey instrument. Multiple times.” A third user went on to say, “If gravity was working reverse then you would not be on earth but in the sky.” A fourth user commented, “Its illusion due to mountains near by.. and topography.”