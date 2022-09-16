Viral video: Thief caught by people left hanging outside moving train

A video of an alleged thief hanging outside a fast-moving train in India is going viral on social media.

In the viral video from September 14, two of the passengers can be seen holding the hand of alleged thief through the window grills of the fast-moving train as he kept apologising and asking to release him.

#ViralVideo | #Bihar Thief caught in action as he tries to snatch mobile phone from train passenger in #Begusarai station. Dangles from window as passengers grab his arms. pic.twitter.com/uVwXuBpOoQ — India.com (@indiacom) September 16, 2022

The ‘thief’ has been identified as Pankaj Kumar. According to reports, the train was nearing the end of its journey from Begusarai to Khagaria, when the man tried to snatch the mobile phone near Sahebpur Kamal station.

A case has been registered against Pankaj Kumar.

Comments