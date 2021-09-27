Viral video of toddler’s climbing skills wins the internet

An adorable video of a toddler climbing a bouldering wall with ease has gone viral on social media.

The video of 19-month-old Ellie Farmer from Arizona in the United States (US) is almost a year old and trended last year in December. It went viral once again after it was shared on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter.

“I love the way he/she works it all out logically!” EverestToday, a Twitter handle that shared the video, wrote in the caption.

In the video, Ellie also known as Little Zen Money online can be seen climbing the 7ft indoor bouldering wall without any support.

Watch the video here:

I love the way he/she works it all out logically!🙏 pic.twitter.com/iLtiehgQdL — Everest Today (@EverestToday) September 25, 2021

The toddler’s parents, Rachael and Zak Farmer, are competitive climbers themselves, according to a report.

They said being around the sport at an early age helped spark Ellie’s interest.