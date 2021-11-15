Viral video: Unique entry of bride and groom on swing turns into disaster

Couples choose unique ways to make a grand entry at their wedding venue.

This couple tried something different, but their attempt at a unique entry turned into a disaster shortly.

A hilarious video posted on Instagram shows the bride and groom sitting on a fancy swing-like platform that is hovering over a table. Guests look up as the couple makes their grand entry.

Aside from the swing, the couple was not supported by any harness. They lost their balance and the swing titled forwards, making them fall on the table.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Special By SRISHTI (@brides_special)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!