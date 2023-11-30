Watch: Water leaks through overhead bins on foreign airline flight 

In shocking video which went viral online in no time, water leaked through the overhead bins on Air India flight on the passenger seats.

The video was shared by a social media user that showed how water kept dripping through the overhead bins onto the seats of passengers.

The user who shared the video confirmed the incident happened on an Air India flight. The reason for the water leakage too couldn’t be determined.

While a user suggested it was a ‘technical glitch’, others were angry with the lack of care and service of the airline.

‘This is a technical glitch. Can happen with any airline. Looks like the passengers are more comfortable than guys who propagate the video to defame the airline,’ a user wrote.

“This may not be entirely their fault. Maybe. But this implies that there was possibly a massive amount of frost that had condensed onto the root/overhead bin structures. Then if the skin of the aircraft warms up to above freezing, this can cause rapid melting leading to the cascade of water. But it appeared to be slowing down.

An Air India Boeing B787 Dreamliner cabin started leaking from the overhead storage area during its flight from #Delhi to #London Gatwick Airport.#AirIndia pic.twitter.com/oWrWp2BIQR — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) November 29, 2023

Normally, this water would go sideways down the sides of the insulation into the bilge area of the fuselage that’s drained overboard. This is where it could be Air India’s responsibility – a rodent may have damaged the insulation in that area causing the failure. Because there’s also nothing else up there. And that was water. Not fuel, not hydraulic fluid and certainly not an overhead water tank,” another user said.

Air India responded to the incident and said, “Flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on 24th November 2023 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin. Some of our guests seated in the affected rows were promptly relocated to other vacant seats and given the circumstances the cabin crew made every effort to make the guests comfortable. Air India is committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board and we regret this unexpected incident.”