VIDEO: Wife caught pouring bleach in husband’s coffee

A woman admitted to poisoning her husband after videos showed her repeatedly pouring bleach in her husband’s coffee.

Melody Felicano, hailing from Arizona in the US, was arrested in August last year with the charge of attempted murder, a US media outlet reported.

The accused had filed for divorce, however, the two were still living together as they went through the divorce process.

Roby Johnson, the husband, began suspecting that his wife was attempting to kill him to claim his insurance policy and installed several hidden cameras in their home after he noticed that his coffee tasted odd.

Johson shared a series of viral videos showing his wife pouring bleach in his coffee on several occasions.

One such video showed Melody Felicano in the laundry room pouring bleach from a large bottle into a small container.

In another video that went viral, she is caught looking over her shoulder as she poured the liquid into the coffee machine in the couple’s kitchen.

The husband also shot a video of himself checking the water in the coffee machine in which his wife mixed the poisonous liquid.

Johson showed the results on camera which revealed that the water inside the coffee machine had a high level of chlorine.

On May 13, Felicano pleaded guilty to two charges of poisoning food or drink as she confessed to putting the bleach in her husband’s coffee on July 11 and July 18 of last year.

As part of the deal, she was sentenced to three years of probation and required to undergo mental health treatment.

The court also allowed the accused to contact her husband only in the presence of a legal team.