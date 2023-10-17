Watch: Woman asks mother-in-law to leave house, beats her on refusal

In a horrific incident that went viral on the internet, a Woman beat her mother-in-law when she refused to leave the house.

The incident occurred in Maharashtra, where a woman asked her elderly mother-in-law, who is seen sitting on a sofa, to leave the house.

When the mother-in-law refuses, the woman thrashes her and begins to forcibly push her off the sofa to make her leave. Both women can be heard engaged in an argument, with the daughter-in-law consistently asking her to get up and leave.

The CCTV footage shows the woman walking up to the main door and opening it wide. Then, she goes back to her mother-in-law and drags her down to the floor. The elderly woman can be seen lying on the ground, trying to adjust her clothes.

#Thane: Daughter-In-Law Abuses, Brutally Assaults Mother-In-Law Over Family Dispute. Attack captured on CCTV camera shows disturbing visuals of helpless elderly woman. Thane police responds after footage of incident that took place in Siddharth Nagar area of Thane’s Kopri goes… pic.twitter.com/FneRhCHpiM — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 8, 2023

The accused woman then gets a phone call and begins to talk with the caller. She then goes back to her mother-in-law and starts to drag her out of the house again. The elderly woman fights back, which prompts her daughter-in-law to give up.

The reason behind the incident, and also why and who installed the CCTV camera inside the house are yet to be known.

However, a case has been registered against a woman after the mother-in-law reported the incident at Police Station.