Torenza passport: Viral video sparks wild theories online

A video went viral showing a woman arriving at New York’s John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) Airport from Tokyo holding a passport from a mysterious country called “Torenza.”

The country doesn’t exist on any map or official records. In the video it can be seen that the woman calmly explaining that Torenza is located in the Caucasus region.

The woman response confused immigration officers and sparked wild theories online from parallel universes to government cover-ups.

This old woman she came to America airport, according to her passport her country on the passport doesn’t exist ‘ she came from Torenza’ please who knows This country? pic.twitter.com/RcSnDx6Urj — Nafisat 💐✨ (@Nafisat__121) October 12, 2025

In the video, which has become viral, the passport shown even features sophisticated details like biometric chips and holograms, along with stamps from other nonexistent countries.

There are no official records of such a passenger or incident at JFK Airport.

The video echoes a famous urban legend from 1954 at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, where a man claiming to be from a non-existent country called “Taured” baffled authorities before mysteriously disappearing.

The “Torenza Passport Woman” video highlights growing concerns about AI-created misinformation spreading faster than wildfire on social media.

Despite theories and curiosity around the story, it remains a fictional viral sensation rather than a real event.​

