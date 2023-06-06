Woman hands over her infant to join supermarket flight

In a dramatic video that went viral in no time a woman handed over her infant to a man to join the ongoing fight in a supermarket.

Wild leftist brawl in Woolworths… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YMzfdIYjff — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) June 6, 2023

Fierce fights at the supermarkets have become a routine now. People fight to get their hand on sales items and sometimes they get in a fight with no big reason.

But this woman went into a fight but she handed over her baby to a man and joined the people who were fighting. The footage shows that shows a group of people kicking and raining blows at each other.

The women were punching and pulling hair when the mother passes her infant to a man and ran towards the other, beating him and then chasing the other between the aisles.

The situation calmed down after the administration intervened. New South Wales police said in a statement, officers were called to the supermarket on Peel Street at about 5 p.m. on June 1 following reports of a fight.

Officers attached to Oxley Police District were told a group of people became involved in a verbal argument before a physical altercation ensued.