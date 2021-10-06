Horrific: Woman pushes a commuter on an approaching subway train

A woman managed to escape from a horrific incident when she was pushed towards a moving subway in one of the train stations in New York city.

In the chilling video shared by the New York Police Department, the female suspect – who was dressed in a black outfit and a colourful headscarf – was seen sitting on a bench on the platform of the train station in the Manhattan area.

She stands up and goes towards the train before pushes the other woman at it.

(THE VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS)

The victim was lucky to make out alive as she bounced off the vehicle and fell onto the platform again.

The event is evidence of the need for security on the platforms of the subway.

An eye-witness, speaking with the media, said that the event resembled like those back in the 80s and 90s, while, another witness called it a “horrible” incident.

The people have called it a planned attack and advised others to look out for their surroundings in the places they are at.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has said that a surge of police and security personnel have been deployed at the stations to avoid such untoward incidents in the future.

