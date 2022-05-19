Viral video: Woman thrashes mother-in-law, sister-in-law

In a shocking turn of events, a woman was caught on camera beating up her mother-in-law and sister-in-law over a petty dispute as the video of the entire episode went viral.

The incident was reported in India’s Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh area and the video showed a woman thrashing an elderly woman and when another woman tries to intervene, she also resorts to violence against her.

Local media reports said that the elderly woman’s husband died two years back and soon after the demise, the daughter-in-law forced her out of her ancestral home. The elderly woman started living in a rented house and blamed her daughter-in-law was forcing her to remove her belongings from the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee News (@zeenews)



On the day of the incident, when she reached her ancestral home, the daughter-in-law got engaged in a physical assault and beat up her mother-in-law. Later, she also thrashed her sister-in-law after she apparently tried to intervene.

Read More: WOMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA TORTURING MOTHER IN LAW IN KARACHI

The two woman suffered injuries, however, the local police have not yet registered a case.

The video has received around 651,096 views and has garnered mixed responses with some poking fun at the daughter-in-law while the others expressing concern over their safety.

Comments