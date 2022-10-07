Friday, October 7, 2022
Viral video: Women brawl, pull each other’s hair for train seat

A hilarious video seeing women brawling and pulling each other’s hair for a train seat is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed women fighting each other as other passengers in a Mumbai train, which was headed to Panvel from Thane, looked on.

Police Inspector Sambhaji Katare, narrating the incident, said the ruckus started following an altercation between three women passengers over a seat close to Turbhe Station. The situation got intense after other women’s involvement.

The inspector added that a female passenger attempted to allow another passenger to take the seat. A third woman, however, got hold of the seat to occupy. It led to a heated argument between the three women who started physically assaulting each other.

The matter got dire when some of the other passengers also got involved in the altercation. 

A women constable identified as Sharda Ugle got injured after she tried to stop an argument between two women passengers. She was admitted to the hospital after the incident.

