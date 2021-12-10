Viral video: YouTuber buries himself in coffin for 50 hours

The footage of a YouTuber from the United States buried underground for 50 hours in a coffin became the most-watched YouTube video of 2021.

In the video titled ‘I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive‘, which was uploaded on March 28, sees the YouTuber named MrBeast burying himself in a coffin for 50 hours underground. It got more than 151.7 million views as of December 10 with 5.3 million likes.

“This was the most insane thing I’ve ever done,” the YouTube video’s description read.

Moreover, MrBeast – whose real name is Jimmy – has been named the top trending creators of the year as well.

The YouTuber placed a camera inside the coffin to share his experience with his YouTube subscribers. He stated that he got bored and felt claustrophobic. Moreover, he mentioned that he could not move much as well.

42,000,000 views in a day 😮 I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/md8E5dCSY3 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 25, 2021

The YouTuber admitted to holding his faeces while being inside the coffin and urinating in the bottles. He had taken precautionary measures and had a paramedic for ensuring safety in case of things went wrong.

He said that his act was ‘stupid’, adding that he had a massive headache and was starving.”

