Caught on camera: Heavy aerial firing by ‘students’ near Seaview

KARACHI: Karachi police detained college students after videos of heavy aerial firing near Seaview went viral on social media, ARY News reported.

As per details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza took notice of the incident and asked his subordinates to take strict action against those involved in the firing incident.

The DIG South said that some persons have been detained after they were identified from the footage. He said that the detained persons were students of colleges who organised a ‘batch bunk’ event and resorted to intense aerial firing.

He said that the police have also approached the college administration and asked to take disciplinary action against the students involved in the firing incident.

The DIG South said that the exhibition of weapons and aerial firing is strictly prohibited in Karachi. “The suspects were identified from the videos that went viral on social media,” DIG South Asad Raza added.

He said that the vehicles of the suspects have also been identified.

Earlier in the day, the video went viral on social media in which some young men can be seen firing intensely.