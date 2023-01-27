Vivian Richards attends daughter Masaba’s wedding, picture goes viral

The picture of West Indies cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards with his daughter Masaba Gupta at her wedding is going viral.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared a family picture following her wedding to Satyadeep Misra on Instagram. Her father Sir Vivian Richards and mother Neena Gupta were in the picture.

Her mother-in-law Nalini and her sister-in-law Chinmaya were in the picture. They wore wedding dresses designed by her label ‘House Of Masaba’.

In the caption, she wrote that her life came together for the first time.

“For the first time ever – My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛Everything from here on is just bonus,” the caption read.

The couple announced their marriage after tying the knot in court. In the wedding picture, Masaba Gupta wore and green lehenga whereas her husband Satydadeep donned a pink sherwani.

She wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great.”

According to a report, they started dating after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba in 2020.

